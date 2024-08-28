 'Protocols Not Followed, Had Written To PM Modi', Says Sambhaji Raje On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse
The descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Raje said that the protocols were not followed while erecting that statue and that he had written to PM Narendra Modi eight days after the inauguration. He slammed the government's lackadaisical attitude.

Updated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 03:53 PM IST
The statue which collapsed on August 26 (left) and Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati | ANI

The collapse of the newly inaugurated statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Malvan, Sindhudurg has led to an uproar across the state. On one hand, the opposition is demanding an enquiry against the sculptor, contractor and corruption while erecting the state, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati has now revealed that he had highlighted the issue with PM Narendra Modi eight days after the state was inaugurated.

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati from Kolhapur is the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

What Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said

Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati said, "The statue was inaugurated on December 4 and mere eight days after the inauguration I had written to the Prime Minister that the statue was not up to the mark. Months later this incident happened. The government protocols were also not followed." Sambhaji Raje also slammed the Mahayuti government over the remark that the wind lead to the collapse.

"You can't say that the incident happened due to wind. It is the government's responsibility, accountability and they should answer what protocols were followed while erecting the statue. It is said that this incident has taken place in Maharashtra," Sambhaji Raje said while speaking with ANI.

What Is The Government Policy

After the statue collapsed on August 26, several questions are raised on what protocols were followed for before, during and after the collapse.

According to the government policy for erecting a statue, issued in May 2017, the district committee is headed by the collector which comprises chief of the local body, the district police chief, the superintending engineer of the PWD and the residential deputy collector who officiates as the member secretary.

The local police is mandated to provide its no-objection certificate so that no issue of law and order is expected to arise in future.

Of the 31 guidelines prescribed in the policy, an agency be it a government or non-government organization, needs to be scrutinized by the district collector along with an undertaking from the concerned entity that will take responsibility for the upkeep of the statue and the surrounding area.

