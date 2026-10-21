Prostate Cancer Awareness Remains Low In Maharashtra Despite 84 Per Cent Of Men Searching Health Information Online

A survey highlights gaps in prostate cancer screening, risk-factor awareness and treatment knowledge among men in Maharashtra | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: Despite 84% of men seeking health-related information online, awareness of prostate cancer, its risk factors and treatment options remains low, with only 17% of men aged 45 and above in Maharashtra reporting that they have undergone screening, according to a national survey by the Heal Foundation.

The survey, conducted among 1,036 men across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi-NCR, found that 64% of men in Maharashtra were unsure whether they had ever been screened for prostate cancer. The findings highlight significant gaps in awareness and preventive healthcare among men.

Nearly 69% of respondents could not identify even one risk factor for prostate cancer, while only 13.2% recognised family history as a potential risk. Around 75% believed screening should be considered only after the age of 50.

However, discussions about the potential benefits and risks of screening can begin at 45, with doctors advising earlier consultations for men with additional risk factors, such as a family history of the disease.

Awareness And Screening Gaps

Despite 67% of respondents trusting information from doctors and hospitals the most, only 36% knew that a urologist was the appropriate specialist for prostate cancer.

Nearly 59.5% admitted feeling uncomfortable discussing screening or treatment with doctors, while only 18% were willing to initiate such conversations themselves.

Awareness of symptoms was also uneven. While 70% of men recognised urinary symptoms, only 10% associated back or pelvic pain with prostate cancer. These symptoms, however, can have other causes and do not necessarily indicate cancer.

Screening Rates Vary Across Regions

Screening rates varied across the surveyed regions. Karnataka recorded the highest proportion at 25%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 20%, Maharashtra at 17% and Delhi-NCR at 16%. Telangana reported the lowest rate, at just 4%.

Limited Knowledge Of Treatment Options

Knowledge of treatment options remained limited, with 71.2% of respondents reporting little or very little awareness of available treatments.

Only 1% were familiar with radiopharmaceutical therapy, while just 10% expressed confidence in understanding the complete treatment process. In Maharashtra, 71% had limited knowledge of treatment options.

Doctors Highlight Role Of Families

Dr Sevanthi Limaye, Director of Medical and Precision Oncology at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, said wives and adult children often arrange medical consultations for male patients in Mumbai and ask questions on their behalf.

Busy work schedules and commuting commitments frequently prevent men from prioritising their health, making it important to include families in awareness campaigns.

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Dr Dinesh Pendharkar, former consultant and head of department at the Asian Cancer Institute, said patients and their families needed to understand which treatment was appropriate for the stage of the disease and the patient's individual needs.

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