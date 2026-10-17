Maharashtra Expands PET-CT Scan Coverage For Cancer Patients Under State Health Schemes

Maharashtra has expanded PET-CT scan coverage under government health schemes to help eligible cancer patients access diagnostic investigations at prescribed rates | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The Maharashtra government has expanded coverage for PET-CT scans under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for cancer patients.

The Public Health Department has issued a government resolution (GR) adding the investigation to 63 cancer treatment packages and approving it as a standalone diagnostic procedure for 13 selected cancer categories.

The latest decision expands the facility from 44 cancer treatment packages in which PET-CT scans were previously covered as an additional diagnostic procedure. The scan helps doctors determine the extent and stage of cancer, assess the response to treatment and detect possible recurrence.

Expanded Coverage For Cancer Diagnosis

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said the decision followed recommendations from an independent study committee constituted after patients and affiliated hospitals sought the inclusion of the expensive investigation under the schemes. High costs often lead patients to postpone or avoid scans, potentially delaying diagnosis and treatment planning.

Government Fixes Rates For PET-CT Scans

The government has fixed the rate for a whole-body PET-CT scan at Rs 20,400. The rates for a brain PET-CT scan and a Gallium-68 scan have been set at Rs 14,650 and Rs 15,000, respectively, while cardiac PET-CT will cost Rs 9,400 under the prescribed package rates.

Conditions For Access To PET-CT Scans

However, access to PET-CT scans as a regular or primary diagnostic procedure for the 13 selected cancer categories will be subject to specified conditions.

Specialist doctors must certify the medical necessity of the investigation, while empanelled hospitals must have their own PET-CT centres, the required equipment and technical infrastructure, and qualified personnel.

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Hospitals will also have to obtain prior approval and submit the required medical documents before conducting the scan. The State Health Assurance Society has been directed to make the necessary changes to the National Health Authority's TMS 2.0 system to implement the decision.

The government expects the expanded coverage to improve access to timely cancer diagnosis and treatment planning while reducing the financial burden on eligible patients.

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