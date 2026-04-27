Proposal Seeks Complete Shutdown Of Navi Mumbai's Turbhe Dumping Ground, Push To Convert All 7 Cells Into Nature Park | file pic

Navi Mumbai: A demand has been raised to shut all seven cells of the Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai and convert the site into a nature park on the lines of the Koparkhairane model.

Standing Committee member Suresh Kulkarni on Friday said no project should be introduced at the site that could threaten the health of residents in Turbhe, Hanuman Nagar and nearby areas.

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During a Standing Committee meeting, a proposal was tabled to close the seventh cell and develop a green belt over 35,000 square metres, with water supply from a tertiary treatment project.

However, Kulkarni argued that greenery should not be limited to one cell. He suggested developing a green belt across all cells from the fourth to the seventh and pointed out that the Koparkhairane dumping ground had been successfully converted into a nature park.

He also raised concerns over reports that some cells could be reopened for projects like biogas plants, warning that such moves could impact nearby slum residents. Kulkarni further demanded complete closure of the dumping ground and its relocation.

Meanwhile, the civic body has proposed a dedicated cremation facility for pet and stray animals to address health risks caused by carcasses left in the open.