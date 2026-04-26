Navi Mumbai Man, Earlier Acquitted In Daughter’s Murder Case, Arrested For Girlfriend’s Killing In Raigad | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: A 38-year-old man, who was previously acquitted in the murder case of his eight-year-old daughter, has been arrested in the Lonere murder case wherein he allegedly killed his 21-year-old girlfriend at a lodge in Raigad district.

The accused, identified as Anis Mohammad Khan Maldar (38), a resident of Talavade village in Lanja taluka of Ratnagiri district, was detained from Thane after a coordinated manhunt by Raigad police. A case has been registered at Goregaon police station under Sections 103(1) and 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023), along with relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The incident came to light on April 20 afternoon when the 21-year-old woman was found brutally murdered at Omkar Lodge in Lonere along the Mumbai–Goa Highway in Mangaon taluka. Police said the victim was found naked and had suffered grievous injuries after being attacked with a sickle on her head and wrists.

According to the police, Maldar had checked into the lodge alone on April 19 after submitting a photocopy of his Aadhaar card. The victim visited him the next morning. The crime was discovered by housekeeping staff after the accused checked out of the room.

Following the murder, the accused fled, prompting police to launch a search operation. Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Anchal Dalal and Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, multiple teams of the Local Crime Branch leas by police inspector Milind Khopade were deployed. Based on technical analysis and inputs from informants, Maldar’s location was traced to Thane, where he was found staying in a dormitory for several days before being detained.

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Police said Maldar had a previous criminal case registered in 2021 at Mumbra police station for kidnapping and murdering his minor daughter. However, he was acquitted as the charges could not be proven.

The accused was acquitted in October 2024. "The motive behind the murder is being investigated. He has been demanded to police custody for five days," Khopade said.

Further investigation is being carried out by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shankar Kale of Mahad division.

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