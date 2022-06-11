e-Paper Get App

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Mumbai resident Irfan Sheikh, who is the joint secretary of the Raza Academy's Mumbai wing, registered a complaint with the Pydhonie police in this regard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma | PTI

Pydhonie police on Saturday issued summons to former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record her statement on June 25. An FIR was registered against her at the Pydhonie police station for hurting religious sentiments.

"We have issued a summons to Sharma asking her to present herself for inquiries on June 25. The summons was sent by email and a hard copy was also despatched on Saturday," said a senior police official.

The police sources said that the date might also be preponed, and a decision will be taken on this soon after due consideration.

Sharma was part of the news debate on the Gyanvapi mosque issue, which was aired last month, during which she made certain comments about Islam and the Prophet Mohammed that sparked widespread outrage in the Muslim community.

Mumbai resident Irfan Sheikh, who is the joint secretary of the Raza Academy's Mumbai wing, registered a complaint with the Pydhonie police in this regard.

Accordingly, the police have booked Sharma for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and committing acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class under the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Brainstorming session of OBC wing of MPCC to be held in Navi Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiProphet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC urges legal dept to speed up the case filed by residents of dilapidated buildings

Mumbai: BMC urges legal dept to speed up the case filed by residents of dilapidated buildings

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze