Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma | PTI

Pydhonie police on Saturday issued summons to former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record her statement on June 25. An FIR was registered against her at the Pydhonie police station for hurting religious sentiments.

"We have issued a summons to Sharma asking her to present herself for inquiries on June 25. The summons was sent by email and a hard copy was also despatched on Saturday," said a senior police official.

The police sources said that the date might also be preponed, and a decision will be taken on this soon after due consideration.

Sharma was part of the news debate on the Gyanvapi mosque issue, which was aired last month, during which she made certain comments about Islam and the Prophet Mohammed that sparked widespread outrage in the Muslim community.

Mumbai resident Irfan Sheikh, who is the joint secretary of the Raza Academy's Mumbai wing, registered a complaint with the Pydhonie police in this regard.

Accordingly, the police have booked Sharma for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and committing acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class under the Indian Penal Code.

