Prophet row: Mumbai cops in Delhi on Nupur Sharma's trail

Additional Commissioner of Police (south Region) declined to comment on Sharma being untraceable

Gautam S. MengleUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
Nupur Sharma | ANI

Mumbai: A Mumbai Police team reached New Delhi on Thursday to serve a summons to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. However, the summons is yet to be served as Sharma has not yet been located, sources said.

The Pydhonie police had last month booked Sharma over her derogatory remarks on Islam after receiving a complaint from the Raza Academy. A summons was sent to her via email last week and a team left for Delhi on Thursday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (south Region) confirmed that the team is in Delhi since Thursday for the summons process, but declined to comment on Sharma being untraceable.

