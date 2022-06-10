e-Paper Get App

Prophet row: Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse-Patil appeals to maintain peace after protests erupt over Nupur Sharma's remarks

Massive protests were seen in Aurangabad, Solapur, Parbhani, Ahmednagar and Raigad against Nupur Sharma's remark on Prophet

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, June 10, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Dilip Walse-Patil | ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Friday urged the people to maintain peace and cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order across the state. His appeal came in the wake of protests by a large number of people in Marathwada, especially in Aurangabad, Solapur, Parbhani, Ahmednagar and Raigad against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.

Walse-Patil said he reviewed the situation after the protest in various parts of the state and instructed the senior police officials to take due steps to keep the law and order situation under control. ''Please maintain peace and take necessary care to avoid any law and order problem in the state,'' he appealed to the citizens.

Walse-Patil said the state government and the home department have taken a serious note of Nupur Sharma's remark and the case registered against her.

Walse-Patil's response came in the wake of protests after thousands of Muslims gathered outside the Divisional Commissioner's office in Aurangabad today after the prayers and shouted slogans against Nupur Sharma who has been suspended by the BJP in the wake of her remarks on Prophet Mohammed. Protesters demanded Sharma's arrest.

The police swung into action to calm down the protesters with an appeal to maintain law and order.

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil reached the protest site and participated in the protest in which a large number of youths participated.

Read Also
Prophet row: From Uttar Pradesh to West Bengal, protests erupt in several states over Nupur Sharma's...
article-image

