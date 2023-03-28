Property tax default: KDMC seals 9 shops, cuts water connection to 9 societies

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

The Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials have started initiating action against property tax defaulters. The officials of KDMC sealed nine shops and also cut the water connection of nine societies on Friday for not paying property tax despite repeated reminder letters.

The property tax defaulters have total arrears of ₹1,25,00,000, informed KDMC assistant commissioner Suhas Gupte.

Gupte said, "The officials of 'H' ward in Dombivli (West) on Friday sealed the properties of the property owners with a total outstanding amount of ₹71, 71,000. During the action, Prasad Bar and Restaurant, a hotel owned by a former corporator adjacent to Satya Hall near Bhagshala maidan, , was sealed over non-payment of tax of ₹27 lakh. Apart from this, the water connections of many societies were cut due to non-payment of tax on time."

Few days are left for the end of the financial year 2022-23. Earlier, KDMC commissioner Dr Bhausaheb Dangade ordered to collect the tax from property tax defaulters. Following the order, assistant commissioner Gupte's team on Friday sealed the properties of defaulting societies, developers, and business owners. Rajaram Sankul, Krishna Darshan, Vighnaharta Park, Tulshi Puja, Shiv Darshan, Om Hari Hareshwar, Sai Anand, Gagangiri, and Dhavani societies in Dombivali had not paid property tax. After the water connection of these societies was cut, they promptly paid the tax.

Gupte has appealed that the property defaulters should pay the tax immediately to avoid the action. He said that the action will continue in the coming days too. At Acharya Atre Rangmandir in Kalyan, nine gala owners had not paid their property taxes. The KDMC had frequently sent them notices for the payment, but the owners were not paying the tax. Thereafter, under the guidance of KDMC deputy commissioner Vandana Gulve, sub-engineer Seema Athawa and superintendent Bhagaji Bhangre, the officials sealed the galas of nine owners. They have arrears of ₹52,49,000. "All the gala and stall holders owned by the KDMC should immediately pay their due property tax on a priority basis. Otherwise, their properties will be sealed. Strict action will continue until the tax is paid" said deputy commissioner of KDMC's property department Vandana Gulve.