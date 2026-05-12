Project Mumbai To Organise ‘Jallosh’ Beach Cleanup Drive Across 4 Coastal Locations On May 16

Volunteers prepare to participate in Project Mumbai’s ‘Jallosh’ beach cleanup drive aimed at reducing plastic waste along the city’s coastline | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 12: Citizens across Mumbai are being encouraged to participate in the latest edition of the “Jallosh: Beach Cleanup Drive” scheduled to take place on May 16 from 7.30 am to 9.30 am. Organised by Project Mumbai, the initiative aims to tackle plastic waste and marine pollution along the city’s coastline.

Cleanup drives to be held at four beaches

Cleanup activities will be conducted simultaneously at Juhu Beach, Juhu Koliwada Beach, Dadar Beach and Prabhadevi Beach, with volunteers expected to join hands in preserving Mumbai’s fragile coastal ecosystem.

Campaign aims to raise awareness on marine pollution

The organisers said the campaign seeks to raise awareness about the harmful impact of plastic waste on marine life while encouraging citizens to take collective responsibility for cleaner public spaces.

Participants have been urged to contribute towards protecting the city’s beaches for future generations.

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Part of larger sustainability and civic initiatives

The drive forms part of ongoing civic and environmental efforts to promote sustainability and community participation across Mumbai’s shoreline areas.

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