Procurement of medicines by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will be investigated: CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Nagpur: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that there have been misappropriations in the procurement of medicines in the past by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Also, there was delay in the dispersal of medicines and hence all this will be investigated.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, through a starred question, drew the attention of the Assembly to the lack of facilities in the Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar General Municipal Hospital, Kandivali in Mumbai.

Speaking on it, Shelar questioned if the vacant posts in the hospital will be filled immediately and whether the procurement of wrong medicines and delay in medicine will be investigated.

Responding to it, CM Shinde announced that an inquiry will be set up in the procurement of medicines and also assured that the vacant posts will also be filled immediately. Also, as suggested by Shelar, the CM agreed to recruit 5,000 sanitation workers and 5,500 Asha workers.

MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar had demanded that a separate meeting must be convened to discuss various issues in the hospital which was also accepted by the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Shelar demanded that the Seven Hills Hospital in the western suburbs must be taken over by the BMC. The chief minister accepted this demand as well and said that necessary instructions will be given to the BMC. MLA Parag Alavni and MLA Yogesh Sagar had participated in this discussion.