Priyanka Satra Death Case: Pravin Chheda, Family Meet CM Fadnavis, Seek Impartial Probe

BJP-nominated corporator Pravin Chheda and a relative of the deceased former lawyer Priyanka Satra met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and sought strict and impartial action against those responsible for her death in a Malad West accident. They also raised concerns over alleged preferential treatment given to the accused during custody.

Fadnavis assures necessary action

Chheda said they met Fadnavis a few days ago and submitted a letter seeking a serious and sensitive investigation into the case. Fadnavis assured them that he would look into the matter and take necessary action.

“At this difficult time, the family is looking towards the authorities for truth, accountability and justice,” Chheda said, adding that every effort must be made to ensure that no person responsible is spared and no innocent person is wrongfully implicated.

Preferential treatment alleged

Meanwhile, Satra’s relatives and Chheda alleged that accused Krishna Chamankar, 65, was allowed to use a mobile phone while in custody and was given preferential treatment.

Chheda alleged that around 1.20 am, a woman police officer from Versova arrived at the police station and took Chamankar out of the lockup, citing a medical checkup. He was allegedly seated in an air-conditioned room at the rear of the police station.

Malad accident claimed Satra’s life

Satra, 35, died after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion with her husband Mayank was allegedly rammed by an MG Windsor in Malad West on the night of August 30. The car later crashed into three autorickshaws, injuring their drivers, passengers and Mayank.

Family hopes for justice

Chheda said the family remained hopeful that justice would be delivered and that Priyanka and her family would receive the justice they deserved.

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