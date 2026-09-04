Malad West Road Accident: Family, Friends Protest Over Alleged 'Police Favouritism' Towards Accused

Malad West Road Accident: Protest At Police Station Over Alleged Favouritism To Accused In Fatal Crash | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 3, 2026: Family members and friends, along with a politician, gathered at Malad police station on Thursday afternoon to protest against the alleged favourable treatment given to Krishna Chamankar, accused of killing 35-year-old former lawyer Priyanka Satra and injuring several others, including her husband, in a fatal accident a few days ago. CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged, capturing the exact moments of the crash.

Protesters Demand Strict Action

The demonstration was organised to demand “Justice for Priyanka” and strict action against Chamankar, who was charged with causing death by negligence.

The protesters also demanded the suspension of two police officials who allegedly gave preferential treatment to Chamankar. Priyanka’s husband, Mayank Shah, was also present at the protest.

BJP-nominated corporator Pravin Chheda sought an independent inquiry into the conduct of the police personnel allegedly involved and demanded their suspension and departmental action if found guilty. He also sought strict prosecution of Chamankar in accordance with the gravity of the offence.

Chheda Alleges Police Favouritism

Chheda said, “We are demanding an inquiry into the conduct of the police, and an independent inquiry should be conducted by senior officers. On the same day, two accidents occurred in the city. In the Bandra accident, the police applied stringent sections and arrested the accused. However, in the Malad accident, the police did not apply stringent sections; hence, the accused was granted bail within two hours.”

In a letter to senior police officers three days ago, Chheda alleged that Chamankar was allowed to use his mobile phone while in the lock-up and was given preferential treatment.

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He further alleged that around 1.20 am, a woman police officer from Versova arrived at the station and, citing a medical check-up, took Chamankar out of the lock-up and seated him in an air-conditioned room at the rear of the police station. The police have not responded to these allegations so far.

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