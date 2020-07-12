Priyanka Chaturvedi shuts down journalist who claimed BMC was cleaning 'rich' Amitabh's house with taxpayer's money, Twitter agrees with her

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday sanitised the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area after he and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact-tracing was also being done, an official from the BMC said. A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he said.

Meanwhile, a journalist Vidhya Krishnan claimed that the BMC is wasting tax-payers' money on cleaning 'rich' Bachchan's house. She tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan can't clean his own f#$@&* house?! This is taxpayer money wasted* on cleaning a rich man's house. Or is BMC starting this service for every patient in Mumbai?"