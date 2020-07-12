Priyanka Chaturvedi shuts down journalist who claimed BMC was cleaning 'rich' Amitabh's house with taxpayer's money, Twitter agrees with her

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday sanitised the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area after he and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19.
Contact-tracing was also being done, an official from the BMC said. A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he said.
Meanwhile, a journalist Vidhya Krishnan claimed that the BMC is wasting tax-payers' money on cleaning 'rich' Bachchan's house. She tweeted, "Amitabh Bachchan can't clean his own f#$@&* house?! This is taxpayer money wasted* on cleaning a rich man's house. Or is BMC starting this service for every patient in Mumbai?"
"This also captures the medical apartheid so commonly practiced by Indian govt. If you're rich, they come clean your house. If you're poor, you die like dog on the street..& nobody will give af," she added.
She further went on to add that 'One Nation One Health Scheme' is the only sensible way forward. "Either we all get this same quality of service or no one does. I see no reason why rich, spoilt, fascist enablers should get municipality to clean their houses," she said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed the journalist for her claim. "Save the outrage, it happens as SOP after every case detected by @mybmc. Whether in slum, chawl, residential apartments or bungalows," she commented.
Twitter users also agreed with Chaturvedi and slammed the journalist. "It is protocol to sanitise house of every Coronavirus positive patient by the authorities. This 'health journalist' does not know that??" a Twitter user wrote. "In accordance with the SOP municipal authorities disinfect house of every Covid positive person. Wish they could clean negative minds also," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
