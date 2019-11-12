Private firm to hire over 300 for civic body

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be appointing a private firm to recruit 341 employees for posts of junior engineers, architects, technicians etc. For this, the municipal corporation will shell out Rs 2 crore to IBPS Consulting, the private firm.

A proposal in this regard will come up for approval at the upcoming meeting of the civic Standing Committee. The corporation’s engineering department will be appointing 341 candidates. BMC has published an advertisement for filling up these posts.

IBPS Consultanting will accept the applications, hold an online written exam, scrutinise reservation categories and prepare a data of the applicants.

The eligibility criteria of the candidates will be determined only after submitting the category wise list of the eligible candidates. IBPS Consulting has recruited employees for the corporation earlier too.

To apply for the posts, the firm will be charging Rs 350 from backward candidates and for the open category the charge will be Rs 600.

The corporation has decided to offer the recruitment work to the same organisation without seeking tender for the work, stating that its previous experience with this institute has been good.

The richest civic body expects to receive more than 50,000 applications for various vacant posts.