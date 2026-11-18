Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton Visits Mumbai's Wadia Hospital Ahead Of Its Centenary Celebrations, Interacts With Mothers & Medical Staff | File Pic

Mumbai: Catherine, the Princess of Wales, on Wednesday visited Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Parel during her official visit to India, interacting with healthcare professionals, new mothers and families to understand India's approach to maternal healthcare and early childhood development.

The Princess visited the 100-year-old hospital on the final day of her Mumbai itinerary. During the visit, she met doctors, nurses and other medical staff and heard about their experiences in providing maternity and neonatal care.

She also interacted with mothers and families, learning about their experiences during pregnancy, childbirth and the early stages of a child's life. The visit highlighted the importance of maternal healthcare, family support and early childhood development.

Wadia Hospital CEO Welcomes Royal Visit

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital, said the Princess's visit was a matter of immense pride for the institution, particularly as its maternity hospital enters its centenary year.

“Being selected for a visit by the Princess of Wales, who is also the Patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, London, UK, is a matter of immense pride for everyone at the hospital. As we enter the centenary year of our maternity hospital, this recognition makes the occasion even more special. It is a wonderful opportunity and an encouragement for our entire hospital staff. Patient safety remains our priority, and the appreciation and honour received from the Princess of Wales will motivate our team to continue delivering quality healthcare and dedicated service to patients,” she said.

Princess Consoles Grieving Mother At Hospital

According to hospital sources, the Princess of Wales offered comfort to a grieving mother during her visit to the hospital. The mother had lost one of her newborn twin daughters a few weeks ago. After a doctor explained her story, Kate expressed surprise and consoled the mother.

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Hospital Marks Century Of Maternity Care

Established in 1926, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital is one of Mumbai's longstanding maternity healthcare institutions, providing obstetric, neonatal and gynaecological services to women from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

The visit was part of the India tour of the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were in Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit.

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