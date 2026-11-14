Prince William To Attend Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony On November 17

Security personnel conduct a thorough check at Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station on Friday evening, ahead of the Prince of Wales’ visit to Mumbai on Monday, November 16. | File Pic

Mumbai: Prince William will visit Mumbai from November 16 to 18 for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Ceremony, with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, expected to accompany him. However, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm her attendance.

Possible First Joint Overseas Visit

If Kate accompanies William, it would be the couple’s first joint international trip since June 2023, when they attended a royal wedding in Jordan. It would also be their first overseas visit together since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

Mumbai To Host Earthshot Awards

The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony will be held on November 17, marking the first time India will host the global environmental event. Mumbai was announced as the host city in February 2026 during the inaugural Mumbai Climate Week.

Indian Organisations Among Award Finalists

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. This year, 15 finalists are competing across five categories, with five winners set to receive £1 million each to expand their initiatives. Two Indian organisations, Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, are among the finalists.

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The programme will also feature the Children’s Earthshot Awards, recognising environmental solutions developed by young innovators across India.

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