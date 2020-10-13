'Prez Kovind and PM Modi should sack Maha Guv': Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari on Koshyari's 'secular' jibe at Uddhav

Farm activist and Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari has on Tuesday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to sack Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the latter took a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a curt letter.

Questioning Uddhav regarding the reopening of temples in the state, Koshyari mocked the CM and asked if he had "suddenly turned secular". He wrote, "I wonder if you are receiving any divine premonition to keep postponing the reopening of the places of worships time and again or have you suddenly turned 'secular' yourself, the term you hated?"

"It is ironic that while on one hand, the State government has permitted the opening of bars, restaurants and beaches, on the other hand, our Gods and Goddesses have been condemned to stay in the lockdown," Koshyari added in his letter.

Meanwhile, demanding Koshyari's removal, Tiwari tweeted, "#PresidentKovind and #NarendraModi shd sack Maharashtra #GovKoshyari who has insulted #CMOMaharashtra and involved in mudslinging at time of pandemic and malign the office of #Governor and running BJP agenda (sic)."

"Guv Koshyari seems to have ample of time to meet #KanganaRanaut, #SonuSood and likes but seems to not have time to pay attention to distressed farmers. Evidently acting as a puppet for BJP govt to malign Maha Guv and Shiv Sena (sic)," he added.