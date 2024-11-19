Pressure Cooker Scam 2.0: Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar Now Asking For Votes In Name Of Cookers He Distributed To Women As Diwali Gift

Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar and son Samadhan distribute 20,000 BMC-funded pressure cookers as "Diwali gifts" to women, now using it to campaign for votes | File Photo

Mumbai: Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar and his son Samadhan Sarvankar distributed 20,000 cookers procured by BMC’s fund and passed it off as their “Diwali gift to sisters” in the constituency. As the fight for assembly election is on, the MLA is now asking for votes against the cookers distributed by him.

On Sunday, The Free Press Journal had exclusively reported that on Kesarkar’s direction, the BMC had also provided Rs 4.28 crore for pressure cooker distribution in Mahim constituency. On Sarvankar’s request, Kesarkar had directed the BMC to divert Rs5 crore of fund meant for civic work in G/ North and G/South wards to the Women and Child Department.

After the minister and MLA’s requests, the BMC had allotted Rs4.28 crore fund for work other than basic civic work in the Mahim constituency. The information was received in reply to an RTI application made by Advocate Nikhil Kamble, who is also the complainant in Lande’s Pressure Cooker Scam.

In October, Sarvankar distributed the pressure cookers to women by passing it off as “Diwali gift for lovely sisters” from his side. While Lande had carried out the pressure cooker distribution disguising it as his initiative, Sarvankar also passed it off as his work, although the pressure cookers in both the cases were procured from BMC’s funds.

The MLA has also shared photographs from the cooker distribution ceremony which took place in the second week of October. However, Sarvankar is now asking for votes based on his cooker distribution work. His social media posts ask people to vote for them by highlighting that he distributed “20,000 pressure cookers” to women in the Mahim constituency.

The banners in the photographs portray the MLA and his corporator son Samadhan as the organisers. The photographs also show Shiv Sena leader Meena Shekhar Kambli, who came into limelight recently after her presence was reported at the event raided in Powai by Election Commission’s Flying Squad for distribution of sarees and tiffins to women. Kambli is seen present on the stage distributing cookers to women.

“This is exactly the same as Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande’s pressure cooker scam,” said Kamble. “This seems like Mahim MLA got idea from Chandivali’s MLA and decided to execute the scam in his constituency. This is not only a financial scam but these MLAs are cheating the people by procuring the cookers from public money and then distributing them among the public to lure them to vote in their favour,” he added.

The Free Press Journal contacted Sarvankar but he was not available for a comment.

In August, the Free Press Journal had exclusively reported about the alleged ‘Pressure Cooker Scam’ wherein BMC’s L ward had procured pressure cookers at a highly inflated price to be distributed to poor people. However, Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande had later distributed the pressure cookers by passing it off as his initiative.