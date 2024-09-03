President Droupadi Murmu To Visit Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai Today; Traffic Advisory Issued

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

President of India Droupadi Murmu who is on a three-day tour to Maharashtra, is scheduled to visit the Maharashtra Legistalive Council (Vidhab Bhavan) on Tuesday. Murmu will grace the centenary year function at Vidhan Bhavan at 3.30 pm.

Ahead of the VVIP movement in south Mumbai, the traffic police has issued advisory for the motorists to avoid inconvenience and traffic congestion.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend the centenary year function of the #Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai today. She will launch a book on the need and importance of the Upper House. pic.twitter.com/tkXz2LogOL — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 3, 2024

What is the Traffic Advisory

The notification issued by Mumbai Traffic Police says that September 3, 2024, a VVIP visit is scheduled at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Hence traffic congestion is expected in some parts of the city. In order to facilitate smooth traffic movements and prevent danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public, the traffic restrictions are made.

The Mumbai Police have temporarily suspended of Pay & Park facility at certain south Mumbai roads including Jamanal Bajaj road (Usha Mehta Chowk to end), Vinay K Shah road (Jamanal Bajaj Marg to Murli Deora Chowk), Dorabaji Tata road (Murli Deora Chowk to Genda point), Ramnath Goenka road (Sakhar bhavan to Vidhan Bhavan Road), Vidhan Bhavan Road (Union Bank Building to Madam Cama Road) and NCPA (Dead End).

The Mumbai Police have restricted parking till 7 pm on certain roads including Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Vinay K Shah Marg, Dorabaji Tata Road, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg, Jamanal Bajaj Marg and Vidhan Bhavan.

While, the MLAs will be provided parking on V.V Rao Road and Free Press Journal Road

The Ramnath Goenka Road shall be close for all vehicular traffic as when required from Sakhar Bhavan to Vidhan Bhavan except emergency vehicles like the Fire Brigade, Police, Ambulance etc.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune https://t.co/zi8vBcHYpE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2024

President is on 3 day Maharashtra tour

President Droupadi Murmu is on a Maharashtra visit from September 2 to 4, 2024. On Monday, she graced the golden jubilee celebration of Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur.

On Tuesday, the Presdient will address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune. Later, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council at Mumbai.

On Wednesday, President Murmu will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur and later will address the beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana.