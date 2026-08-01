President Droupadi Murmu Assents Maharashtra Freedom Of Religion Act, 2026; Anti-Conversion Law Awaits Notification

President Droupadi Murmu | X /

The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, aimed at curbing unlawful religious conversions, has received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu, clearing the final constitutional hurdle for the legislation. The law will come into effect after the Maharashtra government issues a notification specifying its date of enforcement.

Law Targets Unlawful Religious Conversions

The legislation, passed by the state legislature during the Budget Session, seeks to regulate religious conversions and impose stringent penalties for conversions allegedly carried out through force, fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, allurement or undue influence.

“The Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill has received the approval of the Hon’ble President of India. The Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra has sent it to the state government for notification,” a source said.

Act to Take Effect After Government Notification

The state government will now decide when to notify the Act. Until the notification is issued, the provisions of the legislation will not come into force.

Under the law, offering money, gifts, employment, free education, promises of marriage, assurances of a better lifestyle or claims of divine healing to induce a person to change religion would be treated as unlawful. Attempts to portray one religion as superior to another with the intention of influencing conversion have also been brought within its ambit.

Stringent Punishments for Violators

Offences under the Act will be 'cognizable and non-bailable'. Those convicted of unlawful conversion could face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. For repeat offenders, the punishment can extend to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh. The legislation also provides for rehabilitation assistance to victims of unlawful conversion.

The Act empowers the blood relatives of a person who has allegedly been subjected to unlawful conversion to file an FIR. Police will be required to register such complaints. An officer can also take suo motu cognisance if there is reason to believe that a conversion has taken place or is being attempted in violation of the law.

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Investigation and Trial Procedures Defined

Investigations under the Act will have to be conducted by a police officer of the rank of sub-inspector or above, while cases registered under its provisions will be tried by a sessions court.

The legislation also makes those who abet, facilitate or assist an unlawful conversion liable for punishment. This includes persons who endorse, execute or attest documents connected with such conversions.

A significant provision of the law places the 'burden of proof on the person alleged to have caused or abetted the conversion'.

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