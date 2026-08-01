Bhiwandi Building Collapse Survivors Allege Simultaneous Column Repairs Weakened Structure Before Tragedy

Komal Arvind Gupta (L), Krishna Nishad (C) & Mehtab (R) |

Bhiwandi: Survivors of the partial collapse of the Kohinoor Apartment in Bhiwandi's Gangaramwadi have recounted harrowing moments of survival, alleging that the simultaneous repair of three structural columns critically weakened the building and led to the deadly collapse. Their testimonies have raised serious questions over the manner in which the repair work was allegedly carried out and whether basic structural safety protocols were ignored.

Residents who escaped the disaster claim that all three load-bearing columns were being repaired at the same time instead of undertaking the work in phases. They believe the method compromised the stability of the structure, ultimately causing a large portion of the building to cave in.

"Our Dream Home Turned Into Rubble"

Komal Arvind Gupta a ground-floor resident who survived the collapse along with her parents said the family had purchased the apartment on instalments nearly five years ago after years of hard work and savings.

My father worked tirelessly to buy this house. Today, everything has been reduced to rubble she said.

According to Komal labourers had simultaneously chipped away at all three structural columns as part of the ongoing repair work.

If the columns had been repaired one at a time, perhaps the building would not have collapsed she alleged.

She recalled that she and her parents were inside their flat when workers were placing bamboo supports beneath the columns. Moments later the building began to sink.

The family rushed out, but Komal got trapped after drain water flooded the passage. Her mother managed to pull her to safety after a desperate struggle.

Komal said she remained trapped beneath the debris for some time desperately calling out to her parents, while they searched for her from outside.

We were calling out to each other, but neither of us could hear the other's voice," she recalled. Despite the panic, she managed to crawl out of the debris and survive.

Fourth-Floor Residents Used Water Pipe to Escape

Krishna Nishad who had been living on the fourth floor for the past four years also blamed the simultaneous repair of the three columns for the collapse.

He said he was inside his apartment with his brother and two others when they suddenly felt the building giving way.

Realising there was no time to escape through the staircase they tied a water pipe and lowered it from the building. Nishad first helped his brother climb down before the remaining three followed one by one, safely reaching the ground.

It was our only way out. Had we delayed even for a few seconds, we would not have survived," he said.

Couple Escaped Through Flooded Passage

Another survivor Mehtab who lived on the third floor said he had briefly gone downstairs on an errand moments before the collapse.

As he returned he heard a loud crashing sound and saw the building beginning to cave in.

He and his wife immediately ran towards the staircase and reached the ground floor, only to find the entire area flooded with drain water.

With no other option, the couple waded through the filthy water and managed to escape from the opposite side of the building.

Eyewitness Accounts Put Repair Work Under Scrutiny

The survivors' accounts have intensified scrutiny over the repair work that was underway before the collapse. Several residents alleged that the work was not carried out in a phased or technically safe manner and claimed that established engineering practices were ignored.

While these allegations are yet to be officially verified, they are expected to form an important part of the ongoing investigation into one of Bhiwandi's deadliest building collapses in recent years.

Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy, including whether the repair work complied with structural safety norms and if any negligence contributed to the collapse.

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