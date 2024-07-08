'Preserve The Uterus' Campaign Launched In Mumbai To Create Awareness About Unnecessary Hysterectomies

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) launched its ‘Preserve The Uterus’ initiative in Mumbai to create awareness about the prevalence of untimely and unnecessary hysterectomies. Mumbai became the latest venue of this initiative started in 2022 to raise public awareness and address women's health concerns at the government level.

On Sunday, FOGSI and the Integrated Health & Wellbeing (IHW) Council hosted the 75th Continuing Medical Education (CME) meeting under the “Preserve the Uterus” initiative, in collaboration with global pharmaceutical major Bayer. Since its inception, this initiative has seen numerous CME meetings, engaging over 5,500 healthcare professionals, to discuss modern gynaecological management practices and aims to create awareness about the prevalence of untimely and unnecessary hysterectomies in India.

The initiative now covers over 75 gynaecology societies across the country and Mumbai became its latest venue on Sunday. The event saw the presence of senior members from FOGSI, the Mumbai Obstetrics & Gynecological Society (MOGS) and Bayer.

Dr. Jaydeep Tank, president of FOGSI, said, "We are dedicated to reducing unnecessary hysterectomies whilst striving to optimise access for women who need them and other health care services. Collaborating with Bayer and MOGS, we aim to take this initiative to preserve the uterus and enhance women's health. Increased awareness will help eliminate related taboos and support doctors in managing various gynaecological disorders.”

Read Also Mumbai: Parel Family Saves Five Lives By Donating Organs Of Son Who Suffered Fatal Brain Stroke

According to the National Family Health Survey 2015–16, 3.3% of Indian women aged between 15 to 49 years had undergone a hysterectomy. The prevalence varied across regions, with the highest rates being recorded in Andhra Pradesh at 8.7% and Telangana at 8.2%, followed by Bihar at 6% and Gujarat at 4%. The North-eastern region had the lowest prevalence at 1.2%. Nationally, most hysterectomies were performed in private facilities at 69.6%, whereas in the North-east, the majority were conducted in public health facilities at 73%.

The ‘Preserve the Uterus’ campaign was launched by the IHW Council and Bayer on April 21, 2022, at Constitution Club, Delhi. The initiative expanded to Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala from July 2022 to February 2023. The first national summit was held in November 2022 in Delhi, followed by the second edition in November 2023, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Read Also Bid To Diagnose Cancer Cases Early: Health Department To Screen One Lakh Women In 100 Days

Dr. Priyankur Roy, chairperson of public awareness committee, FOGSI, said, "At FOGSI, advancing women's health through informed medical practice is central to our mission. This 75th meeting aims to equip healthcare professionals with the latest insights and techniques in managing patients with benign gynaecological disorders, emphasising our commitment to comprehensive care and better patient outcomes.”

Ms. Shweta Rai, managing director Bayer India, said, “Over the last two years, Bayer has steered this initiative with a grassroots level engagement, and we are proud to champion women’s health and overall well-being. With a healthy engagement of 75 gynaecological societies and over 5500 healthcare professionals, we further aim to engage government bodies and raise awareness among women, empowering them to make informed health choices.”