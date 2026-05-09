'Preparedness Over Panic': Fire Safety Week 2026 Concludes At Regional Mental Hospital In Thane

Staff and students participate in fire safety demonstrations and emergency preparedness activities at Regional Mental Hospital in Thane | File Photo

Thane, May 9: In alignment with the directives of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Regional Mental Hospital, Thane, successfully observed "Fire Safety Week 2026" from May 4 to May 10.

The initiative, themed "Safe Hospitals, Safe Homes, Safe Communities", aimed to foster a culture of proactive safety among staff, patients and their families.

Awareness and training sessions organised

Under the leadership of Medical Superintendent Dr. Netaji Mulik, the week featured a series of awareness and training sessions.

Students of the Post Basic Diploma in Psychiatric Nursing organised a comprehensive poster exhibition in the OPD department, illustrating critical emergency protocols such as RACE (Rescue, Alarm, Confine, Extinguish) and PASS (Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep).

Live fire safety demonstration conducted

A highlight of the programme was a live demonstration conducted by the Hitech Fire Safety Society.

Personnel were trained in the operation of fire extinguishers, smoke detection systems and specialised evacuation techniques tailored for psychiatric patients.

Also Watch:

Dr. Mulik stresses collective responsibility

Closing the event, Dr. Mulik emphasised that fire safety is a collective responsibility rather than a mere formality.

“Through rigorous training and teamwork, major disasters can be averted,” he stated.

The programme concluded with staff taking a formal pledge to ensure a secure and resilient healthcare environment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/