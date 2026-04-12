Preparations At Shivaji Park Begin Ahead Of Asha Bhosle’s State Funeral In Mumbai - See Visuals

Mumbai: Arrangements are being made at Shivaji Park as the city prepares to bid a final farewell to legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, whose last rites will be conducted with full state honours on April 13.

At the Dadar ground, workers were seen setting up tents and overhead coverings, preparing the venue for the funeral scheduled for Monday, April 13. The site is being organised to accommodate the expected gathering of mourners who are likely to assemble to pay their last respects.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle will be cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours. Her mortal remains will be kept for final darshan tomorrow from 11 AM to 3 PM at her Lower Parel residence, followed by the last rites at around… pic.twitter.com/U46E1Ov44O — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2026

The Padma Vibhushan awardee’s mortal remains will be placed at her Lower Parel residence for public homage between 11 am and 3 pm. Following the final darshan, the cortege will proceed to Shivaji Park, where the cremation is expected to take place at around 4 pm. Several prominent personalities from across the country are likely to attend the ceremony.

The preparations come after Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12) at the age of 92. She succumbed to multiple-organ failure, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed while speaking to the media. The veteran singer had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier after her condition worsened.

News of her demise has led to widespread mourning, with members of the music and film fraternity, along with fans across the globe, expressing their grief and paying tribute to her enduring legacy.

The singer had been hospitalised following a sudden medical emergency shortly before her passing. Family members had earlier indicated that she was undergoing treatment and had appealed for privacy during the period.

As Mumbai prepares to gather for her final journey, Shivaji Park is being readied to host a farewell befitting a musical icon whose voice left a lasting imprint on generations.

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