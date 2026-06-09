Pregnancy Loss At Work: 78 Million Women Fear Career Impact After Disclosure, Says Report

A new report highlights the challenges faced by working women who fear workplace consequences after disclosing pregnancy loss | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 9: Nearly 70 million working women in India may consider leaving their jobs if employers fail to support them after pregnancy loss, while around 78 million fear losing their jobs or facing career setbacks if they disclose a miscarriage at work, according to a new report released by Quest Global in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Report details and methodology

The findings are part of the “Cost of Silence” report launched under the company’s “Break the Silence” campaign in collaboration with YouGov. The survey was conducted among more than 2,000 women employees and 200 men across India aged 25-39 from technology, engineering and corporate sectors spanning junior, mid and senior management roles.

Researchers used weighted projections and population extrapolation methods to estimate the broader national impact based on India’s urban working women population.

The report said nearly 80 million women remain silent about pregnancy loss due to fear of judgment, while 78 million fear professional consequences if they disclose miscarriage at work.

Business and productivity implications

The study highlighted significant business and productivity implications. Around 43 per cent of Indian working women — estimated at nearly 86 million — said they would feel greater loyalty toward employers who supported them during pregnancy loss. Another 45 per cent said such workplace support alone would be enough to recommend their employer to others.

The report cited Gallup research showing that engaged employees contribute to 2.5 times greater revenue growth, 23 per cent higher profitability and 18 per cent greater productivity. Women who received support after pregnancy loss reported productivity levels nearly double those who received none.

Workplace awareness and support

The survey also found that 48 per cent of women would feel more comfortable opening up if workplaces encouraged conversations around pregnancy loss.

While 61 per cent of men acknowledged the pressure women face to behave “normally” after miscarriage, only 30 per cent of male managers were aware that miscarriage-related leave policies exist.

Ajit Prabhu, Co-founder and CEO of Quest Global, said, “For too long, pregnancy loss remained invisible at workplaces. The silence impacts productivity, confidence and careers. Indian companies must build supportive workplaces where women feel safe, understood and empowered.”

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Support initiatives

Quest Global has partnered with YourDOST to provide free counselling, peer-support circles, HR training and awareness resources nationwide.

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