Maharashtra: Big Relief For Women Govt Employees In Mumbai, They Can Now Come Early & Leave Office Early - Know Details

The Maharashtra government has announced a new work timing concession for women government employees in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, allowing them to arrive early at offices and leave earlier in the evening. The decision was announced in the Legislative Council during a special discussion held on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The initiative is aimed at easing the difficulties faced by working women, particularly during peak hour travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring the overall development, safety and empowerment of women across the state.

Flexible Work Timings For Women Employees

Under the newly announced Come Early Go Early facility, women government employees will be allowed to report to their offices between 9.15 am and 9.45 am. By reporting earlier and completing the required work hours, they will be permitted to leave the office earlier in the evening by the same amount of time.

The concession is expected to provide around thirty minutes of flexibility, helping women employees avoid the most crowded travel hours. Authorities believe the move will significantly reduce commuting stress, especially in cities within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region where public transport often witnesses heavy rush during peak timings.

The measure is also expected to help women manage professional responsibilities along with personal and family commitments.

Efforts To Strengthen Women’s Safety And Welfare

During the discussion in the Legislative Council, the government also highlighted several initiatives undertaken to strengthen women’s safety and welfare across Maharashtra.

Under the Operation Muskan campaign, which focuses on tracing missing children, fourteen campaigns were conducted between July 2015 and February 2026. Through these efforts, 42,594 missing children have been traced. Additionally, Operation Shodh campaigns have helped locate 5,066 women and 2,771 children.

Missing Cells are currently operational in all districts of the state to track missing persons cases, while 51 Bharosa Cells have been established to address issues related to women.

Focus On Economic Empowerment And Social Development

The government also emphasised ongoing schemes designed to support women’s economic empowerment. Initiatives such as Ladki Bahin, Namo Mahila Sakshamikaran, Lek Ladki, Annapurna and Lakhpati Didi are being implemented to improve financial independence among women.

To strengthen self help groups and provide market access to their products, platforms such as Umed Mall, Umed Mart and Mahalaxmi Saras have been introduced. Products made by self help groups are also being made available for sale through online platforms.

Authorities also highlighted measures for women workers and Anganwadi centres. Drinking water facilities have been provided at 17,254 Anganwadi centres across the state, while the government is considering issues related to remuneration and infrastructure support for workers.

Broader Commitment To Women’s Empowerment

The state government has also approved 180 days of maternity leave for women government employees. After completing maternity leave, women employees may take half pay leave for up to one year if required, without the need for a medical certificate.

The fourth women’s policy has been implemented in Maharashtra and a high level committee has been formed for its effective execution. Programmes such as the Adishakti Abhiyan are also being conducted in rural areas to prevent child marriages, reduce school dropout rates among girls and create safer communities for women.

Officials said that along with economic independence, social, cultural and mental empowerment of women remains equally important in building a more inclusive society.

