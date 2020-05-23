Pre-monsoon de-silting: MBMC's clock-based pricing structure smacks of corruption

As the entire nation continues to be on combat-mode to fight Covid-19, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has silently doled out a multi-crore work-order for nullah (drain) de-silting operations, which smacks of massive corruption. From Rs.1.5 crores in 2017, budgetary allocations have mysteriously shot up to Rs. 3 crore, this year. This despite a significant reduction in the scope of work, as a large number of open nullahs have been covered by the public works wing to avoid dumping and accumulation of silt.
The MBMC had invited tenders to award de-silting contracts for manual/ mechanical excavation of 155 major and minor nullahs which measure up to 240 km’s. This apart from provision of suction pumps to de-water chronic flooding spots on hourly basis. M/s M. B. Brothers, was shortlisted to provide manual labour and mechanical de-silting equipment’s including- JCBs, Poclain’s, Boat Poclain’s and Hydraulic Earth Excavator machines.
Instead of setting up accountability compulsions, the MBMC opted for clock-based pricing and shift wise contract, providing an opportunity of graft by generating inflated receipts and showing a higher head-count. “The tender process is transparent. 15, June has been set as deadline. While 40 % work is complete, each site is being monitored.” claimed deputy civic chief, Dr. Sambhaji Panpatte. “Under the shadow of the pandemic, officials got the tender cleared in a hurry. But we are keeping a watch on the de-silting work. Any type of negligence or illegality will not be tolerated. “said Congress corporator- Anil Sawant.
MBMC pitches for real-time video shooting of on-duty labour and in-action machines as a mandatory component to be submitted with the bills, but manipulations in the hourly hiring process is a regular affair, revealed an official. It has also been alleged that workers engaged in de-silting were not only deprived of minimum wages but were also forced to work wothout safety gear.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)