 Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA

Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA

The agency’s assistant vice president Neetika Shridhar said Maharashtra has a sizeable amount of fiscal space because it has not been doing a lot of welfare spending in the last few years. “I don’t think so because of this recent announcement there will be any major hit to the state, at least in FY25,” she added.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: The spate of welfare schemes announced by the government in the run-up to the election is unlikely to dent the state’s financial position, a domestic rating agency said.

Icra Ratings’ chief economist Aditi Nayar also expects that there will not be a “runaway increase” in spending even though the “rhetoric may be very high”.

Concerns Raise

Concerns have been raised in the recent past over schemes like the Rs 46,000-crore Ladki Bahin Yojana of providing cash handouts to women or the decision to discontinue tolls for cars entering or exiting Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action
Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action
AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE
AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Backs CM Eknath Shinde, MVA Faces Pressure To Name Chief Minister Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Backs CM Eknath Shinde, MVA Faces Pressure To Name Chief Minister Candidate
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Shooter Sukha From Panipat, Haryana
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Shooter Sukha From Panipat, Haryana
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NSP Quits Mahayuti; Party President Mahadev Jankar Says It Will...
article-image

The agency’s assistant vice president Neetika Shridhar said Maharashtra has a sizeable amount of fiscal space because it has not been doing a lot of welfare spending in the last few years.

“I don’t think so because of this recent announcement there will be any major hit to the state, at least in FY25,” she added.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Backs CM Eknath Shinde, MVA Faces Pressure To...
article-image

Nayar explained that a government has to make a balancing act when it takes any decisions, that may put pressure on the finances and may opt either to roll back revenue spending or defer capital expenditure, just to balance the books. Additionally, there is also a possibility that the announcements do not necessarily go through from an implementation perspective. States used to resort to off-budget borrowings in the past, but that is not possible anymore because of the change in norms from the Centre, she added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA

Pre-Election Schemes Will Not Dent State Finances: ICRA

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Backs CM Eknath Shinde, MVA Faces Pressure To...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Backs CM Eknath Shinde, MVA Faces Pressure To...

Mumbai Travel Alert: Airport to Remain Closed For 6 Hours Today, Here's Why

Mumbai Travel Alert: Airport to Remain Closed For 6 Hours Today, Here's Why

Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Shooter Sukha From Panipat, Haryana

Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Shooter Sukha From Panipat, Haryana

Nikita Porwal From Madhya Pradesh Crowned Miss India 2024: To Represent The Nation At Miss World...

Nikita Porwal From Madhya Pradesh Crowned Miss India 2024: To Represent The Nation At Miss World...