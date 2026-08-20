Pravin Darekar Seeks Refund Mechanism For Wrongful Recovery Of Scrapped Non-Agricultural Tax | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Self/Redevelopment Authority Chairman and BJP MLA Pravin Darekar has urged Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to stop the wrongful recovery of non-agricultural (NA) tax that has been scrapped for cooperative housing societies and establish a mechanism to refund amounts already collected.

Bawankule directed officials to formulate a clear standard operating procedure (SOP) to address the issue.

A meeting was held at Mantralaya to discuss pending issues faced by cooperative housing societies undertaking self-redevelopment. MLA Sanjay Kelkar and senior officials from the concerned departments were also present.

Procedure for housing societies

Darekar said registered cooperative housing societies have an independent legal identity, but societies often have to repeatedly approach revenue offices after obtaining conveyance, resulting in unnecessary expenditure of time and money. He proposed that a uniform procedure be introduced under which, after registration of a conveyance deed, the registering authority should electronically forward the registered deed to the concerned revenue office.

The revenue office should then record the society's name on the property card or 7/12 extract and make the updated documents available to the society online, he said. Darekar also called for a government resolution clarifying that a separate hearing by revenue authorities should not be required in such cases.

He further demanded that, wherever legally permissible, the society's ownership should be clearly reflected in revenue records instead of merely being recorded under the 'other rights' section. A uniform SOP should be implemented across tehsils, talukas and districts, he said.

Darekar also called for an online mutation process for cooperative housing societies, pointing out that societies are often asked to submit unnecessary documents and make repeated visits to government offices.

Time limit for recording names sought

Darekar said the government should clearly state that revenue officials need not conduct a fresh ownership hearing after an order granting deemed conveyance has been issued. Appropriate guidelines should be issued and strict action should be provided against officials who fail to follow them.

He also sought a fixed time limit for recording a society's name on the property card and clarity on old outstanding dues. He said disputes arising between the jurisdictions of MHADA and the Revenue Department should also be resolved.

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Single GR sought on ULC flats

Darekar urged the government to issue a single Government Resolution covering the status, ownership, use and transfer of ULC-reserved flats, instead of having multiple GRs on the issue.

He said disputes concerning reserved flats often obstruct the redevelopment of entire housing societies and demanded safeguards so that other members of a society do not suffer because of an issue concerning a reserved flat.

Since the matter involves the Revenue, Housing, Urban Development and MHADA departments, Darekar suggested appointing a nodal officer to ensure coordination among them. He also urged the government to review old ULC cases and launch a special drive to dispose of the pending cases.

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