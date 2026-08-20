Auto-Taxi Fare Hike Likely To Be Approved By MMRTA; Official Confirmation Awaited | File Pic

Mumbai: A fare hike for autorickshaws and taxis may have been approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), according to sources, following a meeting held on the issue. However, there is no official confirmation from the authority yet.

The development comes weeks after autorickshaw and taxi unions demanded an increase in fares, citing rising operating costs. Sources said the meeting discussed the fare revision and that the proposal was approved by the MMRTA. The extent of the proposed hike and when the revised fares could come into effect could not be immediately confirmed.

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The fare revision, if officially cleared, is likely to affect lakhs of daily commuters across Mumbai and the wider metropolitan region. Transport officials are expected to issue a formal communication on the decision. Until then, existing fares will continue to remain applicable.

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