Pravin Darekar Praises Havare Properties' Dr Suresh Havare For Providing Affordable Homes To 45,000 Customers, Especially Marathi Families | File photo

Mumbai: BJP group leader and Maharashtra Self-Redevelopment Authority chairman Pravin Darekar on monday praised Havare Properties chairman Dr Suresh Havare for his contribution to providing affordable housing to the middle class, particularly Marathi families, saying his commitment to ensuring that millions of Marathi people own homes is the key to his success.

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Darekar was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the ‘Intelligentia Apex’ project being developed by Havare Properties at Tilak Nagar in Chembur. The ceremony was held in his presence. Former MLA Suryakant Dalvi, corporator Sushma Sawant, Dr Suresh Havare, Amit Havare, Amar Havare, Sanjay Havare and office-bearers and members of the housing society were present.

Darekar said Havare had built affordable homes on a large scale despite having no major backing when he entered the construction sector. Unlike developers who primarily focus on building commercially saleable towers to maximise profits, Havare's approach was driven by the objective of providing quality homes to middle-class families, especially Marathi people, he said.

He also appreciated the company's efforts to maintain direct communication with housing society members, understand their difficulties and resolve issues through coordination.

Highlighting the importance of self-redevelopment in Mumbai, Darekar said thousands of buildings in the city were in a dilapidated condition. To prevent Marathi families from being forced to move out of Mumbai, he had urged the Chief Minister to promote self-redevelopment.

Under the initiative, housing societies can undertake redevelopment themselves, with the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank providing financial assistance and the state government extending various incentives. He said the Chief Minister had supported the initiative and taken several decisions to facilitate the process.

Darekar said Havare Properties had provided homes to around 45,000 customers, adding that very few developers had undertaken such extensive work for the middle class. He said developers committed to affordable housing deserved support and appreciation, even if their profit margins were relatively low.

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