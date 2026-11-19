Pratap Sarnaik Calls For Strict Action Against Illegal Unloading Of Flammable Substances, Warns Of Serious Safety Risks | X - MahaDGIPR

Mumbai: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to take strict action against those involved in the illegal unloading and theft of LPG and other inflammable gases from tankers at roadside eateries (dhabas) and unauthorised warehouses, warning that such activities pose a serious threat to public safety.

At a meeting with representatives of truck, tanker and bulk LPG transporters at Mantralaya on Wednesday, Sarnaik also directed officials to examine legal provisions to ensure that seized vehicles are released promptly by obtaining affidavits, undertakings or bonds, so that vehicle owners do not suffer unnecessary financial losses.

A positive and constructive meeting with Hon’ble Transport Minister Shri Pratap Sarnaik Ji @PratapSarnaik on LPG tanker pilferage, public safety and transporters’ concerns. Appreciate his proactive approach and positive assurances. https://t.co/7Zf7S3yaOQ — Malkit Bal (@BalMalkitSingh) November 19, 2026

Transporters Raise Concerns Over Gas Theft

The meeting was held against the backdrop of a recent tanker accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Transporters raised concerns over the illegal transfer of LPG, propylene and other inflammable substances, as well as thefts allegedly carried out by tanker drivers, which could lead to major accidents.

Sarnaik said handling inflammable substances requires trained personnel and strict technical precautions. Their unauthorised transfer at dhabas or warehouses could trigger major accidents. He directed the police and concerned departments to strictly invoke relevant legal provisions against tanker drivers, owners of establishments accepting the illegally transferred material and others involved in such activities.

Legal Options For Releasing Seized Tankers

Transporters also highlighted the financial losses caused by tankers remaining impounded for prolonged periods under the Essential Commodities Act. Sarnaik said the concerned departments should examine legal options for securing the release of such vehicles through affidavits, undertakings or bonds. A separate meeting would be convened to discuss necessary amendments to existing legal provisions.

The minister also directed officials to review the proposal for an inter-departmental standing committee to address issues faced by the transport sector. The committee should meet every three months to resolve pending issues through regular coordination among departments.

Highway Safety And Emergency Response Measures

He further called for strengthening the state-level real-time highway helpline, patrolling, deployment of additional manpower and technology-based systems to provide immediate assistance during accidents or vehicle breakdowns on highways, including the Samruddhi Expressway.

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Sarnaik also directed officials to issue updated instructions for strict implementation of the Zero FIR provision, enabling accident victims and passengers to register complaints at any police station.

Transport Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, Superintendent of Police Tirupati Kakade, Under Secretary in the Food and Civil Supplies Department Sunil Singh Nikam, transporters' association president Suresh Khosla and other representatives attended the meeting.

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