Pratap Asbe Dies: Veteran Journalist Passes Away Due To Heart Attack In Mumbai; CM Fadnavis & Others Pay Tribute

Maharashtra: Veteran Journalist Pratap Asbe Dies Of Heart Attack In Mumbai; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar & Sunetra Pawar Pay Tribute |

Mumbai: Veteran journalist and political analyst Pratap Asbe passed away on Wednesday, October 28, reportedly after suffering a heart attack in Mumbai. His demise prompted condolences from several political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other leaders.

According to a TV9 Marathi report, Asbe suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, where he subsequently passed away. His last rites are reportedly scheduled to take place at the Dadar Park crematorium on Thursday, October 29, at 11 am.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute

Expressing grief over Asbe's demise, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to the senior journalist through a post on X.

"The deep scholar of Maharashtra's social and political landscape, and the personality who presented a studied exposition of political, social, and economic events, is lost—this is a great loss to the field of journalism, Chief Minister Fadnavis also noted," he wrote on X.

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Who Was Pratap Asbe?

Pratap Asbe was a senior journalist and political analyst who worked in Maharashtra's media industry for more than three decades.

Known for his coverage of political developments, Asbe closely followed Maharashtra's changing political sphere and provided analysis of major political, social and economic issues. Asbe received the Journalist Dinu Randive Memorial Award in recognition of his contribution to journalism, ETV Bharat report.

Sunetra Pawar Mourns Veteran Journalist's Death

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also expressed grief over Asbe's demise in a post on X.

“The news of the passing of veteran journalist Pratap Asbe is extremely heartbreaking. Having worked in the field of journalism for a long time, he created a distinct identity through his insightful and fearless writing. The meticulous observation and in-depth analysis of various political and social events were the hallmarks of his journalism. With his passing, the field of journalism has lost an experienced and scholarly figure." she added.

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Sharad Pawar Expresses Condolences

Moreover, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also paid tribute to Asbe, saying, "The news of the passing of senior journalist and political analyst Pratap Asbe, who had been active in journalism for over three decades, is extremely heartbreaking. He kept a sharp eye on the developments in the country's politics, social issues, and economy. Through his insightful analyses, he made a valuable contribution to Maharashtra's journalism. His demise is a great loss to the field of journalism," on his X account.

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Asbe's passing has drawn tributes from political leaders who recalled his contribution to journalism and his understanding of Maharashtra's political and social affairs.

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