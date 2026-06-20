Pralhad Joshi Says Strong Quality Certification Key To Making India Global Manufacturing Hub, Inaugurates New NTH Facilities |

Mumbai: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi on Friday said India is steadily moving towards becoming a global manufacturing hub and that robust quality assurance systems are essential to ensure Indian products gain worldwide acceptance and trust.

Residential Project

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for a multi-storied residential accommodation project at the National Test House (NTH), Western Region, Mumbai, and inaugurating a series of new testing facilities across the country, Joshi emphasized the critical role of the century-old institution in certifying the quality of products manufactured in India.

Joshi added that the foundation stone laid in Mumbai is for the construction of 36 residential quarters at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore.

India's Global Role

“We should have strict standards set within the organisation, as it is going to become one of the most important quality assurance institutions for the entire world. The credibility of the National Test House is very important. It has a history dating back to 1912. Improvement in quality and services to make India globally competitive is a huge target before us,” Joshi said.

Highlighting India’s growing role in global manufacturing, the minister said the world increasingly looks towards India for both products and services.

New Testing Facilitie

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last 12 years, India is on the path of becoming the world’s factory and a major manufacturing hub. When we manufacture, quality becomes extremely important. The quality certificate should be so strong and specific that there should be no hesitation in purchasing any product certified by NTH. That is our goal,” he said.

As part of the expansion drive, Joshi inaugurated a Microbiological Testing Laboratory at NTH’s Western Region in Mumbai, a Shoe Testing Facility at NTH’s Northern Region in Ghaziabad, and the NTH-AURIC Satellite Testing Laboratory and Sample Collection Centre at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The minister said the government plans to significantly expand NTH’s infrastructure and testing capabilities in the coming years.

“We are testing products ranging from mobile phones and toys to solar modules. With emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, electric vehicles, drones, aerospace technologies and AI-based products growing rapidly in India, all these products require reliable testing and certification. That responsibility has been entrusted to NTH,” he said.

Joshi noted that the National Test House had once been on the verge of closure but was revived through government intervention.

“NTH is a premium organisation and an institutional asset for the country. It started in 1912 and today we are strengthening it further. We are particularly happy to develop its infrastructure in Mumbai, which is the economic capital of the country,” he said.

Referring to the newly inaugurated shoe testing facility, the minister said there was previously no government-run testing facility for footwear products.

“Until now, shoe manufacturers had to depend on in-house testing or private institutions for certification. NTH will now establish standards for footwear and several other products entering domestic and international markets. Consumers will benefit because products available in the market will be tested and certified for quality,” he said.

Joshi also said the expansion of NTH’s testing services would help bring down testing costs.

“The entry of government testing facilities into various sectors will reduce excessive testing charges levied by some private players and make certification more accessible,” he said.

Explaining the benefits for ordinary consumers, the minister cited the example of organic products.

“Many products claim to be organic, but consumers often have no way of verifying those claims. Strong testing and certification systems will help establish authenticity and consumer confidence. NTH’s certification standards are gaining global recognition and will become increasingly accepted worldwide,” he said.

The minister further pointed to government efforts to improve product quality standards, including stricter regulations on imported toys.

“We have already restricted the entry of toys containing toxic materials that could harm children which was coming from our neighbouring country. Our objective is to implement the Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) philosophy, which promotes manufacturing without defects and with minimal environmental impact,” he said.

Joshi highlighted the growth of India’s mobile manufacturing sector, stating that around 300 manufacturing units are currently producing mobile phones in the country, with nearly 30 per cent of production being exported.

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“India has abundant human resources and technological capabilities. The Make in India initiative has empowered young entrepreneurs and contributed significantly to industrial growth,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Nidhi Khare, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, said NTH had undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years.

“NTH was once facing a crisis and was on the verge of closure. However, through focused investments and reforms, the organisation has not only recovered the government’s investment of about Rs 42 crore but has also generated revenue and profits of nearly Rs 50 crore. Our aim now is to build world-class infrastructure and expand testing capabilities across emerging sectors,” Khare said.

“We have converted a crisis into an opportunity. Today’s Bharat is an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Prime Minister has consistently stressed the importance of quality, and our goal is to make India a global manufacturing hub backed by world-class testing and certification infrastructure,” she said.

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