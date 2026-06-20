MahaVitaran Prepares ₹360 Crore Action Plan To Strengthen Power Network In Panvel And Navi Mumbai |

In a bid to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply amid rising demand, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MahaVitaran) has prepared a comprehensive action plan worth Rs 360 crore to strengthen the power distribution network in Panvel and Navi Mumbai.

Review Meeting

Of the total proposed investment, projects worth Rs 195 crore have been earmarked for the Panvel region.

The details were shared by MahaVitaran during a review meeting held at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters.

The meeting was convened by Member of Parliament (MP) Shrirang Appa Barne to assess measures being undertaken to address the growing electricity demand in the region.

Substation Upgrades

According to the proposed plan, the capacity of substations at Khanda Colony, Kalpataru, Topal Naka and New Panvel Sector-7 will be enhanced by 10 MVA each. In addition, a new 33/22 kV substation has been proposed for the rapidly developing Rohinjan-Dhansar area to cater to increasing residential demand.

The capacity of the Nere substation will also be increased by 10 MVA, resulting in an additional 60 MVA of power availability for Panvel’s rural and adjoining areas.

Approval Pending

The officer informed the meeting that the action plan has been submitted for approval to MahaVitaran’s headquarters, Prakashgad, in Mumbai. However, the proposal is yet to receive formal clearance. Once approved, the utility estimates that it will take approximately two years to complete the infrastructure upgrades and commission the facilities.

As part of the network strengthening initiative, a new transmission line will also be laid between Sector-18 and Sector-29 from the recently commissioned 220 kV, 100 MVA substation at Panchanand Nagar in Taloja.

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The review meeting comes in the wake of frequent power outages reported across parts of Panvel over the past two weeks, leaving residents frustrated. Following public complaints and warnings of protests by local residents, BJP legislators had sought intervention from Minister of State Meghna Bordikar.

Subsequently, Bordikar convened a meeting on the issue and directed senior MahaVitaran officials to inspect the Kamothe substation and formulate measures to improve the reliability of power supply in the region.

Officials said the proposed upgrades are aimed at meeting both current and future electricity requirements while reducing the risk of outages as urbanisation and residential development continue to accelerate across Panvel and Navi Mumbai.

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