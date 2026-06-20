Kalyan Mayor Harshali Thavil Choudhary Abandons Drain Inspection After Civic Officials Fail To Report, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation | File Pic

Kalyan: In an embarrassing episode exposing alleged administrative apathy within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Mayor Harshali Thavil Choudhary was forced to abandon a scheduled pre-monsoon drain inspection after civic officials failed to report to the site despite receiving prior intimation. The incident, captured on video and now circulating widely on social media, has sparked fresh questions over bureaucratic accountability and the authority of the city's elected leadership.

Scheduled Inspection

The Mayor had scheduled an inspection of ongoing drain-cleaning works in the Dwarli and Nandivali areas of Kalyan East as part of the civic body's pre-monsoon preparedness. As per protocol the concerned ward officer and civic staff were required to remain present at the inspection site to brief the Mayor on the progress of desilting operations.

However when Mayor Chowdhary arrived neither Ward Officer Sunil Londhe nor any KDMC officials were present.

Mayor's Phone Call

Visibly upset, the Mayor immediately contacted the ward officer over the phone and sought an explanation for his absence. During the conversation, she questioned why the official had failed to reach the site despite being informed in advance about the inspection schedule.

"You were informed about my visit. You should have been here since morning. Are you appointed to sit in your office or to address people's problems on the ground?" the Mayor was heard asking during the call.

Evasive Response

Instead of offering a satisfactory explanation, the officer reportedly gave evasive replies and merely responded that he would "look into the matter. The response further angered the Mayor, who accused the official of neglecting his responsibilities and remaining confined to his office instead of monitoring civic works.

Despite being reprimanded over the phone, the ward officer did not arrive at the inspection site. After waiting for some time, Mayor Chowdhary informed the residents present that the official was unlikely to turn up and decided to cut short the inspection before leaving the spot.

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Residents' Disappointment

The incident drew strong reactions from local residents, many of whom expressed disappointment over the apparent indifference of civic officials. One resident remarked that if municipal officers were unwilling to respond even to the Mayor's directions, ordinary citizens could hardly expect their grievances to be addressed.

The video of the confrontation has since gone viral across social media platforms, triggering widespread discussion over the functioning of KDMC and the growing disconnect between elected representatives and the municipal administration.

The episode has once again brought the spotlight on the civic body's preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, particularly at a time when timely desilting of drains remains critical to preventing waterlogging and flooding. It has also raised uncomfortable questions about administrative discipline, official accountability, and whether civic officers are adequately responsive to both public representatives and the concerns of residents.

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