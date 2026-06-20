Panvel Farmers Force Land Acquisition Survey Team To Abandon Work Amid Protest Over Compensation And Rehabilitation | AI

A team of government officials conducting a land acquisition survey in Kundevahal village in Panvel taluka faced strong resistance from local farmers on Thursday, forcing them to abandon the exercise and leave without completing the measurement work.

Officials' Arrival

Officials from the Land Records Department and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had arrived in Kundevahal to conduct a survey of land proposed for acquisition. However, farmers gathered at the site and prevented the officials from carrying out the measurements, demanding clarity on the purpose of the acquisition and the compensation they would receive.

According to local residents, land in Kundevahal, Mograyar and nearby villages is likely to be acquired, but no official information has been provided regarding the proposed project, compensation package or rehabilitation measures. Farmers said they would not allow any survey work until detailed information about the acquisition process is shared with affected landowners.

Farmers' Demands

The protesting farmers maintained that they would not accept any land acquisition without their consent, adequate compensation and assurances regarding rehabilitation and resettlement. They also alleged that the authorities were proceeding with the acquisition process without properly considering the objections and suggestions raised by local residents.

The situation led to a heated exchange between villagers and officials at the survey site. Protesters raised slogans in the name of late farmers' leader D.B. Patil, a symbol of land rights movements in the Navi Mumbai region, and reiterated their opposition to the proposed acquisition.

Amid the growing resistance, the survey was temporarily halted and the officials left the area without completing the exercise. Authorities have yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the purpose of the acquisition or the next steps in the process.

The incident highlights continuing concerns among farmers in the Panvel region over land acquisition projects, particularly regarding transparency, compensation and rehabilitation of affected families.

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