Mosques Across Mumbai, Thane, And Navi Mumbai Hold Special Rain Prayers As Monsoon Continues To Elude Region |

Mumbai: With the monsoon continuing to elude Mumbai and surrounding areas, mosques across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai held special prayers on Friday, seeking divine intervention for much-needed rainfall amid growing concerns over water shortages and declining reservoir levels.

Bismillah Masjid Gathering

At Bismillah Masjid in Mahim, between 50 and 70 worshippers participated in a 30-minute dua following the Friday Juma prayers. Mohiuddin Haji, a trustee of the mosque, said the decision to organise the special prayers was taken on Thursday after members voiced concern over the delayed rains and the possibility of a worsening water crisis.

“Friday is a special day for prayers. The last time we organised such prayers was a couple of years ago,” Haji said.

Mahim Juma Masjid Joins In

The Mahim Juma Masjid also conducted similar prayers after informing the large Friday congregation in advance. Fahad Khalil Pathan, managing trustee of the mosque, said the prolonged dry spell had heightened public anxiety.

“The rains are long overdue. Lake levels are low and temperatures remain high. People are concerned. It has been many years since we held such prayers,” Pathan said.

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During the gathering, the Imam urged worshippers to seek Allah’s forgiveness, describing repentance as one of the most powerful means of invoking divine mercy and blessings, including rainfall.

In Navi Mumbai, social worker Haji Shahnawaz Khan appealed to Islamic scholars, mosque imams and citizens to offer Salat-ul-Istisqa, the traditional prayer for rain. He called on mosques to organise special supplications and encouraged families to pray from their homes for relief from the prevailing dry conditions.

Special prayers were also held at Mahim Kabrastan Masjid, where worshippers stressed the importance of rainfall in replenishing reservoirs that supply water to cities, industries and agricultural land.

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