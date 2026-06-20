Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes June As Malaria Prevention Month To Eliminate Vector-Borne Diseases By 2030 | File Photo

As part of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme's Malaria Elimination Strategy 2030, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is observing June as Malaria Prevention Month across its jurisdiction. The civic body's Medical and Health Department has launched an extensive awareness campaign to educate residents about malaria and other vector-borne diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, Zika, Chandipura virus infection, and filariasis.

Public Participation Focus

The campaign is being conducted with a focus on increasing public participation in preventive measures and promoting awareness about the symptoms, treatment and prevention of these diseases.

According to Dr Anand Gosavi, Chief Health Officer of PMC, awareness activities are being carried out through Urban Primary Health Centres, Urban Health and Wellness Sub-Centres and Aapla Davakhana facilities. Medical officers, nurses and ASHA workers are actively engaging with citizens through information sessions and outreach programmes.

Information Dissemination

The civic body is disseminating information using pamphlets, banners, display materials, calendars and stickers to educate residents about the risks associated with vector-borne diseases and the importance of timely treatment and prevention. A detailed action plan has also been prepared and is being implemented throughout the campaign period.

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As part of mosquito control efforts, residents are being informed about the use of guppy fish for biological mosquito control, maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings, adopting personal protection measures and using mosquito nets. Awareness is also being created about eliminating stagnant water sources to prevent mosquito breeding.

PMC has organised training programmes for ASHA volunteers, who are playing a key role in spreading awareness at the community level. The campaign is also receiving support from various institutions and organisations. To encourage wider participation, activities such as rangoli, drawing and essay competitions are being organised as part of the awareness initiative.

The municipal corporation has appealed to citizens to maintain cleanliness in their neighbourhoods, remove stagnant water immediately and take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito breeding and the spread of vector-borne diseases.

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