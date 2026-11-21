Pradeep Purnekar Murder: Son Ram Dares Former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, Husband To Take Narco Tests To Deny Any Involvement | File Photo

Thane: Ram Purnekar, son of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, challenged Shiv Sena corporator and former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra Shinde to voluntarily undergo narco-analysis tests following their denial of any involvement in his father's murder.

Ram issued the challenge through social media, questioning the couple's claims that they had no connection with the murder case.

According to a report by The Times of India, Ram alleged that Meenakshi and Rajendra Shinde were behind the conspiracy to murder his father and claimed to possess evidence supporting his allegations.

He said that if the couple maintained they had no involvement in the case, they should voluntarily agree to undergo narco-analysis tests.

Purnekar's Son Questions SIT Investigation

Ram also expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation being conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He claimed that he had already submitted video evidence to the investigating team but alleged that no action had been taken on the material.

Questioning the progress of the investigation, Ram asked how he could expect the SIT to act on fresh audio evidence when, according to him, it had failed to act on the video evidence previously submitted.

Meanwhile, former Thane mayor Meenakshi Shinde rejected the allegations of her and her husband's involvement in the murder case.

She alleged that Opposition leaders were attempting to frame the couple in the case. The Shiv Sena corporator maintained that neither she nor her husband had any connection with the murder or the alleged conspiracy.

Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Five Arrested So Far

Pradeep Purnekar, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Manpada ward chief, was murdered at his office on September 29, 2026. Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder, and the SIT is investigating the case.

Following dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation into the case, the Purnekar family has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the transfer of the case from the SIT to another investigating agency.

While the reports have claimed that police officials have confirmed on Saturday that the petition was scheduled to be heard on November 25.

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