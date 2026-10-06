Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Thane Court Extends Police Custody Of Accused Until October 9

The prime accused in the Pradeep Purnekar murder case will remain in police custody as investigators pursue suspects, vehicles and other evidence | AI Generated File Image

Thane, October 6, 2026: A local court in Thane on Monday extended the police custody of Prakash alias Pappya Shinde (also referred to as Satish alias Pappya Shinde), the primary suspect arrested in connection with the high-profile murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, until October 9.

The tragic incident unfolded on the night of Tuesday, September 29, when a group of assailants attacked Purnekar inside his office located in the Manpada area of Thane.

Purnekar sustained critical injuries, including deep wounds from sharp-edged weapons and gunshot injuries, succumbing to his wounds while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Investigation And Arrest Updates

As the investigation has progressed over the past week, law enforcement teams, including local units from the Kapurbawdi Police Station and the Crime Branch, have made significant headway:

Arrests And Suspects

Police initially arrested Pappya Shinde within hours of the crime, as he was present at the scene during the attack and subsequently took the victim to the hospital under suspicious circumstances. Investigators later identified and booked multiple other suspects, including Santosh Kanaujia, Nikhil Yadav, and Nitesh Pawar.

Further police operations and Special Investigation Team (SIT) actions also led authorities to detain additional associates, including several individuals from Mira Road and questioning a young female suspect (referred to in connection with vehicle documentation and links to associates) to probe possible wider conspiracies.

CCTV And Transport Evidence

Investigators closely analysed CCTV footage from establishments and surrounding areas near the crime scene. Recent footage revealed critical timelines: the attackers arrived at the location on two-wheelers, and subsequent footage tracked movements including a four-wheeler/car arranged or utilised by the accused to flee the scene.

Following these findings, law enforcement has stepped up efforts to seize vehicles involved in the offence, including both the two-wheelers used by the assailants and a four-wheeler allegedly provided or used for escape. Furthermore, call detail records (CDR) revealed approximately 150 calls between Shinde and co-conspirators in the days leading up to the murder.

Political Aftermath And Controversies

The high-profile nature of the murder has triggered intense political friction and a continuous stream of prominent leaders visiting Thane to express condolences and demand strict action:

Political Delegations

Everyday visits from prominent political figures representing various parties, including both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), have kept the atmosphere charged as families demand thorough investigations into alleged political conspiracies.

Audio Controversy And Memorandum

Tensions escalated further following the emergence of a viral audio clip involving former Thane Mayor Meenakshi Shinde, which drew sharp reactions and counter-allegations.

While family members and political rivals raised serious questions pointing towards local political rivalry, Meenakshi Shinde addressed the media to deny all allegations, dismissing the audio clip as manipulated and calling for an impartial probe.

Amid these developments, members of the Aagri Samaj stepped forward, submitting a formal memorandum voicing community concerns over the unfolding controversy and demanding a transparent, uncompromised investigation into the triggers behind the killing.

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Police Custody Extended Till October 9

Following the expiration of his initial remand on Monday, Shinde was produced before the Thane Court. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence counsel, the court ordered that Shinde remain in police custody until October 9 to allow authorities to interrogate him further regarding the absconding suspects, vehicle seizures, and the full sequence of events.

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