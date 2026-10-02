'A Photograph Together Is Not Proof Of Criminal Ties': Former Thane Mayor Minakshi Shinde Breaks Silence On Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case | Video | File photo

Thane: Former Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Minakshi Shinde addressed a press conference on Friday to counter allegations linking her to the murder case of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) division chief Pradeep Purnekar. Denying any connection to the crime, Shinde dismissed baseless accusations, stating that mere photographs with individuals do not constitute evidence of criminal activity.

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Addressing Allegations and Fake Media

Shinde stated that she regularly interacts with constituents across the ward she represents, noting that being photographed with someone does not imply involvement in unlawful activities. She further alleged that some video clips circulating on social media regarding the matter have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

"Photographs alone do not serve as proof of criminal connections," Shinde remarked, urging critics to halt ungrounded accusations without concrete evidence. "The absolute truth behind this murder will only come to light through a thorough police investigation."

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Dismissing Claims Involving Leaders and Rajendra Shinde

Commenting on remarks made by political figures like Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde asserted that her name was being invoked simply because they chose to mention it. She clarified:

"Merely because Sanjay Raut or Aaditya Thackeray take my name does not make me an accused. It is improper to claim that Rajendra Shinde was in contact with the accused; I will speak further only after official information is released by the police".

When questioned by reporters on whether police had summoned her for questioning, Shinde declined to comment further on that aspect, but explicitly assured her full cooperation with law enforcement.

Condemning the Involvement of Minors and Political Back-and-Forth

Shinde also expressed disappointment over allegations made by Purnekar's family, specifically criticizing the involvement of a young child in the political narrative.

"It is entirely inappropriate to drag a young child into politics in this manner. We must consider what is being fed to him," Shinde stated.

Referring to discussions around local cluster development initiatives, Shinde maintained that while she and her supporters had long fought for cluster projects, Pradeep Purnekar had also taken an initiative toward them. She condemned attempts to stoop to low political levels amidst a tragedy, emphasizing that the focus should remain on waiting for the truth to emerge through official police inquiries rather than rushing to premature political recriminations.