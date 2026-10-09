Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Thane Court Extends Key Accused Pappya Shinde’s Police Custody Until October 12

Investigators allege that the prime accused arranged weapons, finances and new SIM cards to coordinate the conspiracy behind the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s killing | AI Generated Image

Thane, October 9, 2026: In a significant development in the high-profile murder case of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, prime accused Satish alias Pappya Shinde was produced before the Thane court and remanded to police custody until October 12.

During the court proceedings, the investigating officers presented crucial new evidence concerning the meticulous planning behind the assassination.

According to the police, Pappya Shinde financed and orchestrated the conspiracy, leveraging his strong financial standing to procure weapons and logistical support to eliminate Purnekar.

New SIM Cards Used To Coordinate Crime

Investigators revealed that Shinde had purchased and distributed new SIM cards to his accomplices to coordinate the operation discreetly. Specifically, he provided new mobile numbers to Sonu Kanojiya (alias Tally), Nikhil Yadav and Nitesh Pawar, including a Jio SIM card exclusively handed over to Sonu Kanojiya.

Backed by financial leverage, Shinde personally arranged the entire arsenal and execution layout required to carry out the crime, which was formally submitted to the court by the prosecution.

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The special investigation team continues to probe deeper into the conspiracy and potential wider political or personal motives behind the targeted killing.

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