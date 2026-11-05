Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Family Moves Bombay HC, Seeks Probe Transfer To Another Agency

Pradeep Purnekar's family has questioned the SIT investigation and sought a fresh probe by another agency into his murder in Thane | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: The family of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar, also known as Balu Purnekar, has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a transfer of the investigation into his murder to another agency, alleging that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has ignored crucial evidence and failed to properly investigate the case.

The petition, filed by Mandar Ghodke, a relative of Purnekar and the complainant in the murder case, questions the SIT’s handling of the probe and alleges that several pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, submitted by the family have not been considered.

The petition came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata on Wednesday. However, the court declined to take up the matter urgently and allowed the petitioners to approach the vacation bench for relief.

Family Seeks Confidentiality For Witnesses

The petitioners have also sought complete confidentiality of witnesses’ identities, stating that disclosure could endanger their lives.

Five Arrested In Murder Case

Purnekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) divisional chief from Thane, was murdered at his office in Manpada on September 29, 2026, at around 9.30 pm.

The SIT has arrested five persons in connection with the murder. They include Subhash alias Papya Shinde, Nikhil Yadav, Nitesh Pawar, prime accused Santosh Kanojia alias Talli and his associate Amit Singh alias Pallu.

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The family has sought that the investigation be transferred to another agency, citing its lack of confidence in the SIT probe.

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