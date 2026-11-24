Thane: No Concrete Leads After One-Day Interrogation Of Two Accused In Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case; Supriya Sule Steps In | File Pic

Thane, November 24, 2026: The investigation into the murder of Shiv Sena (Uddhav) vibhag pramukh Pradeep Purnekar in the Manpada area along Ghodbunder Road in Thane has once again come under scrutiny.

Thane Police took two accused—Nitesh Pawar and Nikhil Yadav, who were in judicial custody in connection with the case—back into police custody on Saturday with the court's permission.

According to sources, police interrogated both accused for a day, but no concrete information or solid leads emerged during the questioning. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amarsingh Yadav confirmed that police custody had been granted for both accused.

No Concrete Leads In Further Interrogation

Meanwhile, the Purnekar murder case has begun drawing political attention as well. On Sunday morning, NCP (Sharad) MP Supriya Sule, who had arrived at Gadkari Rangayatan to attend a private event, met Pradeep Purnekar’s son, Ram Purnekar.

District president Manoj Pradhan was also present during the meeting. They briefed Sule on the full details of the murder case, the progress of the investigation so far, and the family's demands.

Supriya Sule Assures Family Of Support

After hearing Ram Purnekar, Supriya Sule assured the family that a letter would be written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding the matter.

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She also stated that the murder issue would be raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to put pressure on the state government and the police administration to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

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