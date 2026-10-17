Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Family Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis In Thane, Assured Full Support

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured support and justice to the family of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar during a meeting in Thane | File Photo

Thane, October 17, 2026: Following the shocking murder of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) division chief (Vibhagpromukh) Pradeep Purnekar, his family members met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday to submit a formal memorandum.

Chief Minister Fadnavis visited the Yashasvi Nagar area in Balkum, Thane, on Friday to offer prayers on the occasion of the Navratri festival. Taking advantage of his presence in the city, Ram Purnekar, son of the late Pradeep Purnekar, met the Chief Minister to present his family's stance regarding the tragedy and demand swift action.

Chief Minister Assures Family Of Support

During the meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis offered words of comfort to the grieving family, assuring them of government support and justice. "Do not worry, we stand firmly with you," the Chief Minister assured the family.

Murder Sends Shockwaves Through Thane

The murder of Pradeep Purnekar has sent shockwaves through political circles in Thane, leaving the local political environment tense as public attention remains closely focused on the ongoing police investigation. In light of these developments, the direct meeting between the victim's family and the Chief Minister carries significant political and administrative weight.

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Family's Memorandum Details Awaited

While the exact demands outlined in the memorandum submitted by Ram Purnekar have not been officially disclosed, the Chief Minister’s strong assurance has provided much-needed relief to the bereaved family. Further details regarding the investigation and official response are awaited.

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