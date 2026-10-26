Pradeep Purnekar Murder Case: Brother Urges Dy CM Eknath Shinde To Expel Former Mayor Minakshi Shinde And Husband Rajendra Over Alleged Conspiracy | File photo

Mumbai: The brother of slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar has urged Deputy CM Eknath Shinde to immediately expel former mayor Minakshi Shinde and her husband Rajendra from the party.

Read Also Tiger Shroff Had A Narrow Escape As Turkish Pistol Jammed During Firing

Accusing them of being “deeply involved in the conspiracy”, Jaynath Purnekar said, “If justice is not delivered, we will have no choice but to launch a massive agitation, and responsibility for the political fallout will rest with the party leadership.” He was speaking to the media after visiting the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell office to meet investigating officials.

The probe so far has found that the firearms used in the crime were procured from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, key accused Santosh alias Talli Kanojiya and Amit alias Pappu Singh have been sent to judicial custody as the police prepare to invoke the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act against them.