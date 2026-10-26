Tiger Shroff Had A Narrow Escape As Turkish Pistol Jammed During Firing | X

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff was left shocked after surviving the October 18 firing attack, telling police, “I am shocked. I have nothing to say. Who would want to launch a deadly attack on me, and why?” Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered the two firearms — a Turkish-made Zigana pistol and a country-made pistol — allegedly used in the attack.

According to police sources, accused Rehan, Ritik and Phool Singh allegedly threw the weapons from the Pune–Jaipur Express while fleeing from Surat. The firearms were subsequently recovered from an abandoned spot alongside railway tracks in Surat, sources said.

According to sources, shooters Rehan and Phool Singh fired at Tiger Shroff's car. Rehan was carrying a Turkish-made Zigana pistol, while Phool Singh had a country-made pistol. Phool Singh allegedly fired five rounds from the country-made weapon.

Sources said Rehan attempted to fire two more rounds from the Zigana pistol while fleeing the spot. However, both rounds failed to fire, and the cartridges reportedly fell to the ground without being discharged, causing the pistol to jam. The accused subsequently fled the scene.

Had the Zigana pistol functioned properly and the final rounds been fired, the consequences could have been serious, as the shooting took place at close range, sources said.

Eight of the 11 Accused Are From Sonipat : The investigation has revealed that young men, largely in the age group of 18 to 25 years, were allegedly recruited from Sonipat in Haryana for the operation. Of the 11 accused in the case, eight are reportedly from Sonipat district.

The accused have been identified as Phool Singh Naresh Kumar alias Phooli (19), a student from Baroda Thuthan village in Gohana; Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari alias Suka (19), a resident of Eidgah Colony near Bilal Mosque in Sonipat; Kunal Sanjaykumar Jaminsingh (21), from Rohna village in Kharkhoda; Sumit Bijender Sarolia (19), from Matindu Road in Kharkhoda; Ankit alias Sarpanch Rajesh Khatak (18), from Baroda Mor village in Gohana; Sameer Hasan Khatri (19), from Devdu; Jatin Krishan Panchal (27), from Saphla Road near Delhi Hospital in Kharkhoda; and Pranjal Thakran, who is also reportedly a resident of Sonipat.

The alleged involvement of a group of young men from the same district has emerged as an important aspect of the investigation into the firing incident.

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