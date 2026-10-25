Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Pranjal Thakran Remanded To Police Custody Till October 31 | VIDEO

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 11th Accused Pranjal Thakran Remanded To Police Custody Till October 31 | Screengrab

A Mumbai court has remanded Pranjal Tajkumar Thakran, the 11th person accused in the firing case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, to police custody until October 31.

The Mumbai Crime Branch reportedly arrested Pranjal in Indore in connection with the firing incident. The arrest was made in a joint operation with the Indore Police on Saturday, sources said. Pranjal is originally from Sonipat, Haryana.

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Suspected role in weapon supply

Investigators suspect Pranjal’s involvement in supplying weapons in the case. He was arrested at a hospital in the Pardeshipura area of Indore, where he had reportedly been visiting for the past three to four months to care for his brother, who is suffering from paralysis.

Firearms recovered in Surat

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has recovered two firearms, which are a Zigana pistol and a country-made pistol, along with 10 live cartridges from Surat in Gujarat.

Following the interrogation of the accused, investigators took them to an abandoned location in Surat to identify the spot where the weapons had allegedly been discarded. After searching the area for around an hour, the police team recovered the firearms and ammunition.

Further investigation is underway to establish the weapon supply chain and ascertain the roles of the accused in the firing incident.

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